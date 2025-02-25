CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 137 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.73. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,165,413.52. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,318 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.