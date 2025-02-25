CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 287 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 28.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,697,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,177,000 after buying an additional 489,224 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,250,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,710,000 after buying an additional 41,521 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,761,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 14.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,869,000 after acquiring an additional 412,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,753,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,554.61. This represents a 73.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $10,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,113.12. The trade was a 68.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,426 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,825. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNM stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

