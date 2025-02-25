CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 7,518 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

