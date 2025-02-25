CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 140 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,938,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 448,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 746,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,105,000 after acquiring an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 716,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

