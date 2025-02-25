CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 171 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $92,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 51.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $669,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,208,443.70. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $1,386,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,301 shares in the company, valued at $41,630,327.45. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,481. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.98. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $121.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99.

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.