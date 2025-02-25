CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 171 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $92,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 51.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $669,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,208,443.70. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $1,386,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,301 shares in the company, valued at $41,630,327.45. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,481. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Price Performance
Shares of PCVX stock opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.98. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $121.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
