CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 351 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avista were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avista alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Avista by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Avista by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Avista by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Up 0.8 %

AVA opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVA

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.