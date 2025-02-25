CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

