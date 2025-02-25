CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 108.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $275.16 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $307.91. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.31.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $308.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.14.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

