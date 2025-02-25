CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Roku by 11,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Roku by 59.1% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,994,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,936.26. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,421 shares of company stock worth $9,660,786. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.