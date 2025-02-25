CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $6,850,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 990,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,355,000 after acquiring an additional 901,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,675,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,880,000 after acquiring an additional 894,053 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 900.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 970,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 873,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE:GNW opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

