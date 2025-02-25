CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $189,969.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,855.48. This represents a 17.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,101,150.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,689,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,839,038. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 747,562 shares of company stock worth $92,693,081. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

