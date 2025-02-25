CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 68,914 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 57,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 45,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

