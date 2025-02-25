CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $311,000 in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLN stock opened at $215.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.06 and a 1-year high of $258.03.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Talen Energy from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.10.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

