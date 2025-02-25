CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $253,000 Investment in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,789 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 159.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,862,000 after buying an additional 404,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Core Natural Resources by 578.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,746,000 after purchasing an additional 226,069 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 422.4% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 250,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 202,425 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $21,109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $10,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.96. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.44. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $595.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

