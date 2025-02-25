CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $256,000 Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,084.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 43.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 55.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $45,282.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,746.88. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

