CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 119 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMS stock opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average of $136.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.75 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

