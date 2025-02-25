CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 48 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 967 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,663,000 after purchasing an additional 161,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TopBuild by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,639,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,526,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 292,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,955,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $301.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $297.05 and a 12 month high of $495.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

View Our Latest Report on BLD

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.