CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 785 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -160.68%.

Several research firms have commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

