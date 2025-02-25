Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 87,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 174,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CING shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Cingulate in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cingulate from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cingulate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cingulate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cingulate by 50,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cingulate by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

