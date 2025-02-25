Citigroup Boosts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $35.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TVTX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $122,356.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,152.07. This trade represents a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 11,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $273,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,918.92. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,335 shares of company stock worth $4,453,012. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 253,402 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 967,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.