Comparing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) & Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) and Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silence Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $74,000.00 28.33 -$22.56 million ($9.40) -0.04 Silence Therapeutics $31.55 million N/A -$53.82 million ($1.57) -3.10

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Silence Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silence Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Silence Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Silence Therapeutics 1 0 6 0 2.71

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,198.35%. Silence Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 824.02%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Silence Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Silence Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals -18,150.00% -1,901.11% -188.23% Silence Therapeutics -342.00% -62.81% -33.89%

Summary

Silence Therapeutics beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. The company develops Zerlasiran (SLN360), which is in phase 2 clinical trial for cardiovascular disease associated with elevated lipoprotein(a); and Divesiran (SLN124), an siRNA molecule that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of genetic hematological conditions, including polycythemia vera. It is also developing SLN-COMP-1 and SLN-COMP-2 for complement-mediated diseases; and SLN-HAN-1 and SLN-HAN-2. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca PLC to discover, develop, and commercialize siRNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited to develop siRNAs; and Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.