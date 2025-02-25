Comparing Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB) & Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) and Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Fifth District Savings Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $180.76 million 4.27 $38.01 million $0.39 14.90 Fifth District Savings Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth District Savings Bank.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fifth District Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Capitol Federal Financial and Fifth District Savings Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Capitol Federal Financial currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Fifth District Savings Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Fifth District Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 12.67% 4.96% 0.53% Fifth District Savings Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Fifth District Savings Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction loans, and small business loans, as well as consumer loans, which include home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; credit cards; mortgage loan; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, and a portion of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

About Fifth District Savings Bank

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.

