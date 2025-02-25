Comparing Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY) & OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) and Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Ntt Data”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $772.95 million 16.47 $400.25 million N/A N/A Ntt Data $30.25 billion 0.91 $923.70 million $0.70 28.01

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than OBIC Co.,Ltd..

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ntt Data has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Ntt Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. 52.98% 15.52% 13.63% Ntt Data 3.20% 5.16% 1.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Ntt Data, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ntt Data 0 0 0 1 4.00

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as engages in processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ntt Data

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

