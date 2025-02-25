Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock Price Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 81,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 216,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CNTX. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Context Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.
