Contrasting Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Safe Bulkers and Okeanis Eco Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.15%. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.31%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $307.63 million 1.29 $77.35 million $0.83 4.55 Okeanis Eco Tankers $399.71 million 1.78 $145.25 million $3.38 6.53

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Okeanis Eco Tankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Bulkers. Safe Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Okeanis Eco Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers 31.65% 10.04% 6.01% Okeanis Eco Tankers 27.68% 25.40% 9.58%

Dividends

Safe Bulkers pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Safe Bulkers pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Safe Bulkers on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons. Its fleet consists of 10 Panamax class vessels, 11 Kamsarmax class vessels, 18 post-Panamax class vessels, and 8 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

