Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

SAND has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 195.0% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 728,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 120.02%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

