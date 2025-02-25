Cormark Cuts Earnings Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.62. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE:TD opened at $59.38 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

