Cormark Has Negative Outlook for B2Gold Q1 Earnings

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $2.85 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

