Cormark Lowers Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.10. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $118.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.84 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

