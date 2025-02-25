Cormark Reduces Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

TSE TCW opened at C$4.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.84. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$3.99 and a 12-month high of C$5.45. The firm has a market cap of C$886.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

