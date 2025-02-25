Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.92) per share and revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.56. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,394.36. This trade represents a 13.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.