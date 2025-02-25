Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.92) per share and revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.56. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.
Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,394.36. This trade represents a 13.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.