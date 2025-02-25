Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Price Performance

CMLS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,528,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

