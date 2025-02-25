D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 40.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7,624.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 100,791 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Global Payments by 21.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Stephens downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.