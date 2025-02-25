D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,479,000 after acquiring an additional 699,204 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.08. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.