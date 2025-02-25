D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 782.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $282.76 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.04.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.