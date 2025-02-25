D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 782.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.
MicroStrategy Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $282.76 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.04.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.