D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,635,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,675,000 after buying an additional 188,969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.57 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,712.60. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

