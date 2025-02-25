D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $732,000 Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 7,580.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 91,726 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $340.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.56. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $327.37 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

