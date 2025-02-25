D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $767,000 Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

