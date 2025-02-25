D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $882,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.