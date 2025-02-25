D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,723 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 394.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $168.98 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average of $221.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

