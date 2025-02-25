D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $363.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $284.84 and a twelve month high of $402.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.60 and a 200 day moving average of $356.10.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

