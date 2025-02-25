D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 8,864 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.80% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $104.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.