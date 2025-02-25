D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRM. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Perimeter Solutions Price Performance
Shares of PRM stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 1.90. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.44.
Perimeter Solutions Company Profile
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perimeter Solutions
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.