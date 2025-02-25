D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRM. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PRM stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 1.90. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.01 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.