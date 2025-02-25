DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Price

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

