DA Davidson Lowers Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $14.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. Wabash National has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $468.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently -4.91%.

In other news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $25,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,132.13. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wabash National by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

