Donaldson (DCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $908.32 million for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.720 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.56-3.72 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $78.95.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.