Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. Analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.