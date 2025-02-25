Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 789.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $227.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.44 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

