Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 143,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

