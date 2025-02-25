Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Shares Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 10,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 4,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA engages in the provision of advanced material solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The company offers silicones polymers, including silicone oils, compounds, emulsions, grease, and resins, as well as chlorosilanes, heat cured rubber silicone, liquid silicone rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones.

